The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent and her team have been visiting communities across Gwent to promote Commissioner Jane Mudd’s new Police, Crime and Justice Plan.
This week they have visited Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale, Risca, Coleg Gwent in Usk, and Liswerry Primary School, talking to residents about the Commissioner’s priorities for Gwent and how she is working to make communities safer.
The Commissioner’s plan was developed following ten months of extensive public engagement and details how she will hold Gwent Police to account against her priorities. It also sets out how she will work with partners and the wider criminal justice system to deliver a better service for the people of Gwent.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said, “Since I was elected in 2024, I have been visiting communities across Gwent and asking people what they want to see from their police force. This plan is the result of those conversations. “I am committed to continuing the conversation with residents and my team and I will be out across Gwent in the coming months, visiting our towns and rural areas, talking to our residents and working with Gwent Police to make a difference to our communities.”