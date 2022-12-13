The organisers are excited to announce the return of the Black Mountains Comedy Festival to the Clarence Hall, Crickhowell in the New Year. Similar to the first festival, audiences will get the chance to enjoy a mix of comedians seen regularly on our TV screens alongside rising stars and new talent. The festival takes place over the first weekend in February with Friday and Saturday evening shows and a Saturday full of fun for families and friends.
“We wanted to bring laughter and warmth to the community to brighten up the winter nights,” said joint organiser, Gerard KilBride.
“Our last festival took place just before lock down and it was amazing to see the Clarence Hall full of people having such a great time together. It’s unique for such a brilliant line up of comedians to perform in a small town like Crickhowell and as well as our local audience, people are coming from far and wide to see the shows and what better way to warm up than an evening laughing with friends?
“Most of the tickets that we’re selling at the moment are presents,” adds Gerard.
“People are choosing experiences rather than things to give as gifts and I think this may be a reaction to lockdown – we’ve realised that sharing the good times with friends and loved ones is precious.”
This year’s line up is a collection of faces seen on TV screens and regulars of The Apollo and Edinburgh Festival alongside rising stars on the comedy circuit and with four comics performing each night, the evenings are guaranteed to be packed with laughter.
The festival starts on Friday, February 3 with Welsh comedian superstar, Kiri Pritchard McLean, famous for her glamorous style and razor sharp satire.
The host for the evening will be Ross Smith who audiences loved when he appeared at the Festival in 2020, and also performing their sets will be Welsh up and coming comedians, Priya Hall and Drew Taylor. Including rising stars in the line up is an important part of the Festival’s philosophy according to James Godding, the other half of the festival team.
“With so many exciting new comedians out there, we want audiences to enjoy established comics but it’s important for our festival to support new talent and give the audience a chance to see these comics before they make it big -that’s part of the fun!”
Saturday night’s emerging Welsh comic is Eleri Morgan, from West Wales who is a regular writer and performer on BBC Wales and if you like one liners then Saturday night is the night for you with the talented Gary Delaney headlining.
Gary will be performing at The Clarence Hall on February 4 as part of his sell out UK tour and has an impressive following. The line up is completed by the award winning Celya AB and top Irish comedian, Chris Kent.
“There really is something for everyone and with four acclaimed acts each evening, each night is going to be a great night out!” says Gerard.
Alongside these evening events, the festival has organised a family day with the hilarious Circus Rum Ba Ba, a well established, highly experienced women’s circus theatre company.
The troupe will be offering a circus workshop in the morning followed by a matinee performance of their spectacular show, L’Hotel. “The Black Mountains Comedy Festival is all about bringing quality shows and entertainment to this area and that includes fun for the family,” says James.
“Our family days are a great success because families are always on the lookout for weekend activities and especially events that are local. This show is suitable for the very young to the very old and promises to be a lot of fun!”
So, if you fancy some memorable Comedy Gold with friends or need something a little different to entertain the family, why not book yourself some tickets and enjoy some of the UK’s top acts right in the heart of the Black Mountains.
Tickets are available from The Black Mountains Festivals website and start at £5.