“Mid-life hell is something everyone my age has been through and is very relatable. That’s not to say the show is just for middle-aged women. I’ve no real wisdom to impart!” She admits. “And the show is not nostalgic in any shape or form. I learn more from Gen Z members of the audience than they do from me, but if you come along with the mindset that I’m a warning of what could happen if you don’t pay attention, then you can’t go far wrong.”