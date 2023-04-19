Yesterday, there was a reported collision on Heads of Valley Road from Govilon to Brynmawr, just before the Clydach turn off. The incident took place late afternoon, and involved five vehicles.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at around 3.45pm on Tuesday 18 April. Officers attended and the collision involved five vehicles: a black Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta, a white BMW, a white Fiat Panda, and a white Vauxhall Combo.
The drivers of the Fiat Panda, white Ford Fiesta and the Vauxhall Combo attended hospital as a precaution."