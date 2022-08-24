The Coffee shop was established by Alison Baillon and John Healy in September 2015 on the Llanover Estate to serve the local community and attract visitors and tourists to the area. It soon became very busy particularly with visitors coming from far and wide for the beautiful neighbouring countryside and the walking opportunities afforded by the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal which runs adjacent to the shop. An estimated 200,000 customers have enjoyed the hospitality provided by Alison and John and their staff, something they are very proud of.