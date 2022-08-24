Coffee shop staff bid farewell after 7 years
A popular Llanover coffee shop has closed it’s doors after seven highly successful years of trading.
Hummingbird Coffee shop on the Llanover Business Centre said a fond farewell to its many customers who have supported it during the good times and some very recent difficult times particularly during the pandemic.
The Coffee shop was established by Alison Baillon and John Healy in September 2015 on the Llanover Estate to serve the local community and attract visitors and tourists to the area. It soon became very busy particularly with visitors coming from far and wide for the beautiful neighbouring countryside and the walking opportunities afforded by the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal which runs adjacent to the shop. An estimated 200,000 customers have enjoyed the hospitality provided by Alison and John and their staff, something they are very proud of.
Hummingbird has enjoyed a reputation for it’s excellent service, food and artisan coffee. Initially set up with a village store the owners soon diversified and extended the product range to include gifts, clothing, handbags and art and craft work from local artists and makers. Christmas was always eagerly awaited as the shop floor was filled with assorted Christmas goods.
Another notable feature of Hummingbird was Alison’s changing displays to reflect the change of seasons. Most prominent, as a centre piece, was a beautiful handcrafted wooden table made by Alison’s brother Michael. The wood was a large piece of oak which came directly from Wentwood forest and was a labour of love from Michael.
John and Alison are particularly grateful to all the staff who have helped them develop the business over the years. The coffee shop has employed many young people which has been a real pleasure, and John and Alison say it has been wonderful to watch them grow and change during their time with them.
Following the reopening of Hummingbird after the Covid shutdown Alison was featured by BBC Wales outlining the challenges facing the hospitality industry.
Fortunately, Hummingbird came back even stronger as support from its customer base was overwhelming. Over the years many customers have become friends of Alison and John; such has been the welcome. They cannot thank everyone enough for regularly supporting them right up to the end.
A new era beckons for both as Hummingbird’s lease comes to an end. Alison will be embarking on a new career path, whilst John is looking forward to retirement and time spent with his family and friends. However he is looking to remain active as he pursues a lifetime interest in politics and sport. They would both like to thank all their loyal customers and wonderful staff for so many happy memories filled with fun and laughter.
