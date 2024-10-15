Our thoughts were on the original ladies who formed the WI in 1919, what would they have thought of the mini skirt and “flower power” ?. Before the sixties many women who joined WI were younger than our average age today and I am sure that they would have been eager to show their pride and enthusiasm for a WI which would then have been only 50 years old. We would love to see more young women joining us – it's not all “Jam and Jerusalem” you know. What would you like to do? New ideas are always welcome.