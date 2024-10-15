The Climate Coalition
On Saturday,October 12 a group from Greenpeace (Sarah Windrum, Debbie Charman and Jim Coxwell) and Christian Aid (Peter Baines) met with Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes to discuss the climate crisis and the measures the new Government plan to address this. In a wide-ranging and productive discussion, Catherine pointed to the Bill to introduce Great British Energy.
Catherine was also interested in the Climate and Nature Bill being introduced by Dr. Roz Savage, who came third in the ballot for Private Members. The Bill will build upon the Welsh Government's work on Climate and Nature. On a related issue, Catherine mentioned that she was meeting with those MPs whose constituencies included the River Wye to look at ways to address issues of pollution in the river.
As the meeting concluded, Catherine said she would look forward to further engagement with those who were concerned to address the climate crisis, and to work for the protection of the environment which is such a precious feature of our county of Monmouthshire.
After the meeting, Sarah Windrum, representing Greenpeace, said she was pleased with what had been a positive time together and commended Catherine on her hard work for the people of Monmouthshire.
Llantilio Pertholey WI
Can you guess the decades? The photo shows Llantilio Pertholey WI celebrating 105 years as a WI and dressed for each decade at the Abergavenny Carnival in September. What a fun day and what an achievement for the Institute writes Lavinia O’Brien.
Our thoughts were on the original ladies who formed the WI in 1919, what would they have thought of the mini skirt and “flower power” ?. Before the sixties many women who joined WI were younger than our average age today and I am sure that they would have been eager to show their pride and enthusiasm for a WI which would then have been only 50 years old. We would love to see more young women joining us – it's not all “Jam and Jerusalem” you know. What would you like to do? New ideas are always welcome.
In October we held our Harvest Supper. We were pleased to welcome members from Cwmyoy, Llanellen, Gilwern, Abergavenny and Llantilio Crossenny WIs, who joined us for a first-rate buffet accompanied by cider cup and topped off with apple pie and cream. It was a great evening of fun and friendship. The wining quiz team were all members of visiting WIs so congratulations to them. Competition winners were 1, Liz Barnes; 2, Angela Davies; 3, Sheilagh Aspley
At our November meeting we have Danzas Espanolas , a talk by Lesley Mills, on Spanish dancing, including demonstrations of some of the dances. There will even be a chance to join in.
So if you are bored with Facebook and looking for some actual fun and friendship please come along to our meeting 7.15 pm on 7 November at Mardy Community Hall, Abergavenny. You will be very welcome.
If you need any further information please contact me Lavinia O'Brien 01873 851356
Bryngwyn WI
At the October meeting of Bryngwyn WI members enjoyed listening to the beautiful voice of Angharad Gwillim. Angharad was an active member of the Young Farmers and had represented Gwent YFC at The Royal Welsh Show as a group singer and as a soloist.
She delighted the members by singing some of the songs which she had performed at the show. Angharad was thanked by Angela Lloyd
The secretary, Angela Lloyd, took the meeting and began by welcoming everyone back after the summer break.She thanked the ladies for their kind donations to the St. Cadoc's, Raglan, Church Food Pantry. Donations included cans and toiletries. Congratulations were extended to the members who had staged the co-operative entry at the Usk Show.
The team of Angela Partridge, Witha Butts, Pat Phillips and Angela Lloyd came first in their class. A replica had been set up for members to see.
A Harvest meal of a ploughman's lunch, supplied by the committee, was enjoyed by everyone.
The next meeting will be held on Thursday, November 7, when the President, Liz Francis, and Helen Watkins will be entertaining members with a selection of ghost stories.
Monmouth Walking Club
The next walk tales place on Sunday October 27 when we’ll cover 8.5 miles in lovely countryside taking us to Hewelsfield and it’s unique Norman church, dedicated to St Mary Magdalene, then on to St Briavels with it’s delightful Norman castle.
Once a favourite hunting lodge of King John. It was an important centre for the manufacture of arrows for the long bow and then later for cross bow quarrels. The Grade I listed church is dedicated to St Mary the Virgin. We descend enjoying great views to the River Wye and a scenic riverside walk back to the start of the walk.
A gradual 1.25m ascent at the start of the walk, and a similar descent from St Briavels, otherwise mostly flat, 5 stiles. New members are always welcome to join Monmouth Rambling and Hillwalking Club. There is a small annual membership subscription.
Please remember that walkers are responsible for their own safety and take part in walks at their own risk. Suitable footwear and clothing are essential. Please bring a drink and packed lunch. For members safety and enjoyment on walks, the club has a set of coronavirus notes that are available on request. For further information please telephone 07976918978 or 01600 716255 https://monmouthwalkers.com