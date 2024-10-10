Younger or older, all ages welcome. We meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 10am in St John’s Square and the third Saturday of each month at 10am at the Bandstand in Bailey Park. Full kit is provided, even a trolley if you don’t fancy carrying the litter bags! You will be helping to keep our town looking its best and you will be rewarded by the number of people who will stop you to say a BIG THANK YOU whilst you are out collecting.