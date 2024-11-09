This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cloudy with a temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast, and the temperature will reach a maximum of 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be overcast with a temperature of 13°C, slightly warmer compared to today.
In the afternoon, it will continue to be overcast with a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be consistently overcast, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 14°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures fluctuating around 11°C during the day.
The minimum temperature will be around 4°C, while the maximum will reach up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated