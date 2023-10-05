The morning condition in Abergavenny will kick off with scattered showers.
The temperature will be 16°C.
As we move into the afternoon, the showers will ease and it will turn cloudy.
The temperature will remain steady at 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect a cloudy start, slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 18°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, we will see a change as the clouds disperse to reveal a sunny day.
The temperature will continue to hold at 18°C.
On the whole, tomorrow is anticipated to be a pleasant day with a minimum temperature of 18°C and a maximum of 18°C.
Looking ahead at the next couple of days, the trend seems to be towards a mixture of cloud and sun.
Temperatures will remain consistent, ranging from a minimum of 13°C to a maximum of 22°C.
Anticipate a period of sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover over the coming days.
