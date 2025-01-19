This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with a temperature of 3°C, feeling like 1°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast, and the temperature will stay steady at 3°C, feeling like 3°C.
Tomorrow morning will bring a change, with sunny skies and a warmer feel at 6°C.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy with a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be warmer than today, with temperatures ranging from 6°C in the morning to a maximum of 7°C.
Over the next few days, the trend shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 6°C.
Early mornings will start clear with temperatures as low as 2°C, gradually warming up to 6°C by the afternoon.
The general trend indicates patchy rain nearby with temperatures peaking at 7°C.
Expect a mix of overcast, cloudy, and clear skies, with temperatures ranging from a cool 3°C in the early mornings to a maximum of 7°C.
