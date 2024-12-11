This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cloudy with a temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with the temperature holding steady at 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a temperature of 6°C, slightly cooler compared to today.
By the afternoon, fog will develop, maintaining the temperature at 6°C.
Overall, the weather tomorrow will be cooler and foggy, with a maximum temperature of 6°C.
Over the next few days, the weather will see scattered showers nearby, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to a slightly warmer 10°C.
The general trend indicates a mix of cloudy skies with sunny spells and fog, moving towards overcast conditions as the maximum temperature rises to 10°C.
