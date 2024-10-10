This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and cool, with a morning temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool and become fully cloudy, reaching a maximum temperature of 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, offering a pleasant change from today's cloudiness. It will be cool with a chance of remaining dry.
By the afternoon, it will stay sunny and cool, with no expected rain. The day will see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 10°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a mix of conditions. Initially, it will be partly cloudy with sunny spells and a cool start at 3°C, warming up to a maximum of 13°C.
Following that, the area will see sunny periods with a slight increase in temperature, starting at 5°C in the morning and reaching up to 11°C.
However, conditions will take a turn with patchy rain nearby, leading to overcast skies and a slight rise in temperature, starting at 8°C and peaking at 13°C.
