This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cloudy with a temperature of 13°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect conditions to shift with scattered showers and a consistent temperature of 13°C.
By the afternoon, scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 12°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter with a maximum temperature of 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from a low of 5°C to a high of 7°C.
The weather will gradually clear up, leading to sunny spells amidst the clouds with temperatures peaking at 9°C.
This article was automatically generated