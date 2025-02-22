This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with a temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will clear up, offering sunny conditions with the temperature remaining at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cooler conditions, starting off cloudy at 9°C.
As the day progresses, moderate rain will set in by the afternoon, with the temperature holding steady at 9°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with a maximum temperature of 9°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days will see a continuation of rainy weather, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to a slightly warmer 11°C.
The trend includes periods of light drizzle and moderate rain, indicating a wetter phase for Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated