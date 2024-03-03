This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with temperatures around 3°C.
Cloudy with sunny spells will be the theme, and no rain is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.
Again, no rain is anticipated, making for a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with temperatures around 2°C.
The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperatures, reaching up to 5°C.
Unlike today, scattered showers are expected in the afternoon.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.
This article was automatically generated