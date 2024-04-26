Abergavenny will wake up to a cool and cloudy morning today.
The temperature will hover around 5°C.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
Despite the increase in temperature, the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.
There is no chance of rain, making it a dry day overall.
Tomorrow morning in Abergavenny will be similar to today, with a slightly cooler temperature of 4°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
The afternoon will bring a change, with the temperature rising to 5°C.
Unlike today, there will be scattered showers in the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the general trend indicates a consistent temperature of 7°C.
Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout the week.
Overall, it's going to be a cool week with a mix of sun and rain.
This article was automatically generated