This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with a temperature of 5°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, maintaining the temperature at 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be cooler compared to today, starting with cloudy conditions and a temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with the temperature slightly rising to 10°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C.
In the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of moderate rain nearby, with temperatures fluctuating around 13°C.
The minimum temperature will be around 9°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 14°C.
