This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with a cool temperature of 5°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature slightly rising to 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will transition from today's overcast conditions to fog, with temperatures starting at 6°C.
The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 9°C amidst foggy conditions.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and foggy compared to today, with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 9°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 12°C.
The general trend indicates cooler and wet conditions, with a noticeable drop in temperature during this period.
