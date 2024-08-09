Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care. In 2023, Macmillan Cancer Support were listed as the top ranked charity in the United Kingdom in terms of which charities people would be likely to donate to tomorrow, according to YouGov’s UK Charity rankings 2023. It is governed by a Board of Trustees and Executive Management Team.