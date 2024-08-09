A county councillor is taking on a Mighty Hike along the beautiful Wye Valley to raise vital funds for people living with cancer next month.
Cllr Tony Kear’s target of £250 has already been smashed and is heading towards doubling his donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Tony explained that £250 “could pay for a Macmillan Support Worker for two days who could provide emotional, practical and financial advice to someone affected by cancer.”
To donate to his fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TOBMarathonWalk
Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care. In 2023, Macmillan Cancer Support were listed as the top ranked charity in the United Kingdom in terms of which charities people would be likely to donate to tomorrow, according to YouGov’s UK Charity rankings 2023. It is governed by a Board of Trustees and Executive Management Team.