In Abergavenny today, we're looking at a warm sunny morning with temperatures around 21°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the sun will continue shining brightly with the temperature staying consistent at 21°C.
Turning our attention to tomorrow.
The morning promises a slight drop in temperature to 19°C.
We will still enjoy a sunny start to the day.
Transitioning into the afternoon, the sun will be replaced by a cloudy sky with a slight increase in temperature to 20°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit cooler compared to today with temperatures fluctuating between 19°C and 20°C.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days.
A sunny day is expected with temperatures hitting a maximum of 22°C.
Following that, a slightly cooler day is forecasted with a maximum temperature of 21°C under a clear sky.
Finally, we anticipate some possible scattered showers with a dip in temperature to 18°C.
Please keep in mind that these conditions are subject to change and it's always best to check the forecast before heading out.
This article was automatically generated