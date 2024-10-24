DRUGS and drug related paraphernalia were seized when police police executed a warrant at a residential property on Brecon Road, Abergavenny on Wednesday, October 23.
In addition to a quantity of drugs, officers also recovered equipment, including weighing scales, snap bags, and a mobile phone.
The operation was carried out by the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
PC Sam Hall, who led the operation, emphasised the importance of community involvement in providing crucial information.
"Our operation took place in Abergavenny on Wednesday morning after residents in the area had raised concerns,” stated PC Hall.
“We seized a quantity of cannabis as well as a small amount of white powder; these items will now be sent away for further analysis."
He went on to urge anyone with concerns about illegal drug activity in their area to reach out, so that police can take appropriate action.
If you have any information that could assist their investigation, contact police via the website, call 101 or a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400352451.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.