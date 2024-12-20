Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd. Merry Christmas everyone.
I want to wish you all a joyful and peaceful Christmas - wherever and however you're celebrating.
I hope you’re able to spend this time with family, friends and loved ones, and find time for some deserved rest.
I would like to say a "diolch o galon" to the many people who will be working over the festive season.
From our emergency services to our NHS and our local councils – thank you for everything you do to keep us safe at this time of year.
And of course, to all the volunteers who give up their time for others. That’s the real spirit of Christmas.
Christmas we know can be a lonely time for many, so if you do one thing this Christmas, be sure to check in on others within your community.
Together, we can all look forward to the new year with hope.
Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.