Saturday was a flurry of festive cheer as Abergavenny Market Hall and Nevill Street was lined with business owners and traders for this year’s Christmas markets.
The markets were organised by the Y-Fenni Business Community with the intention of putting Abergavenny on the map.
Leading up the event, a spokesperson for Nevill Street Trading Group said “it is a hard time of year for anybody, we want people to get out and bring the community together – that is what it is all about.”
Thirty-two individual traders participated, amongst them – to name but a few – was The Wool Craft and Studio Fourteen Pottery, Twinkling Moo’s and Danielle Farrington. It was an exhibition of talent and craftmanship, celebrating what Abergavenny’s local businesses have to offer.
To further add to this, with much of the event taking place on Nevill Street, it also encouraged visitors to look in the shops and enjoy a spot of mulled wine at the Trading Post and Kings Arms.
The event was a roaring success, seeing floods of people enjoy the arts and crafts. With the musical talents of Martha Skilton Saxophone, Tenovus Choir, Soul’d As Seen Choir, Jim Ramsey, Abergavenny Borough Band and Sunshine Singers echoing throughout town, getting people well and truly into the Christmas spirit.
Additionally, with it being the season of giving, many took the opportunity to donate. Various generous donations were made to the Abergavenny Foodbank throughout the week, leading up to and on the day of the Christmas market, creating a fantastic hamper.
A number of red buckets could also be spotted in shops across town, collecting on behalf of the mayor’s chosen charities – Cwtch Angels, Seven Corners and Humanitarian Aid for Kharviv, Ukraine. If you missed out on this, you can still contribute via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christmasmarketmayorscharity?utm_term=VGkPEDV28&fbclid=IwAR34fVfv_nowx3-Re_QMjkgmcAVSJSz53jPoKJ-7rI8BxEBFoHJNVmWhAHQ.
The event was a collaboration of efforts and an incredible example of the community working together. From the Abergavenny town councillors to the MCC who provided great support on the licensing and road closures.
On the event, Sandra Rosser from Abergavenny Town Council said, “It is incredible to see the hard work by the Nevill Street Traders come to fruition in spectacular fashion at such a fabulous Christmas Market, encompassing a vast swathe of businesses from across the whole town. The monthly Craft Market at the Market Hall always has a fantastic array of handmade arts and crafts, and the Christmas Market is the highlight of the year for this talented group of independent small businesses and traders.”
Cllr. Gethin Jones added, "the Christmas market was a hugely successful community effort led by businesses and stall holders with support of town council. Abergavenny has an amazing mix of community spirit and hard working resilient retailers and small businesses. There's another Christmas market on Fairfield carpark on Saturday 17th December."
The occasion was met with an outpour of praise on social media, with one resident commenting “An excellent Christmas event, hope it becomes an annual event in the town Well done to all involved.”
One of the coordinators of the event said, “Thanks to everyone who came along, explored our beautiful market town, visited and supported our independent businesses and contributed to the great atmosphere. It made us feel Christmassy and also the importance of community. Wishing you and your families a happy and healthy Christmas. I hope 2023 gives us good times.”