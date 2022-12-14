On the event, Sandra Rosser from Abergavenny Town Council said, “It is incredible to see the hard work by the Nevill Street Traders come to fruition in spectacular fashion at such a fabulous Christmas Market, encompassing a vast swathe of businesses from across the whole town. The monthly Craft Market at the Market Hall always has a fantastic array of handmade arts and crafts, and the Christmas Market is the highlight of the year for this talented group of independent small businesses and traders.”