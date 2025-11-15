Abergavenny’s scheduled Christmas lights switch on is due to take place this afternoon as planned in defiance of the floods which struck the town centre last night.
A spokesman for Abergavenny Town Council said the planned route of the switch on parade will be changed to ‘take out Frogmore Street and Cibi Walk to avoid the ongoing incident there which South Wales Fire and Rescue and NRW are on site dealing with’.
“A huge thank you to all emergency services firefighters, police, and local authority teams who have been working tirelessly to keep our community safe.Our thoughts are with all residents and businesses affected by the flooding,” she added.
The revised switch on will kick off at 3pm at the Town Hall with AM Discos with the Round Table sleigh coming in to town from the Portico Lounge and round to St John’s Square via Nevill Street.
Updated schedule:
3pm – AM Discos outside the Town Hall
3:30pm – Rock Choir performing on the Market Hall mezzanine
3:45pm – Walk through Market Hall to pick up the sleigh in Brewery Yard
4pm – Sleigh departs, heading to Portico Lounge to meet Choirs for Good
4:20pm – Sleigh travels down Nevill Street to St John’s Square to see Borough Band
5:00pm – Sleigh heads to Bon Marché, then up High Street to the Town Hall for the main switch-on
