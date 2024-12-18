WELSH Ambulance Service colleagues working today will be served a traditional festive lunch again this year thanks to funding from Charitable Funds and a host of hospitality businesses.
Several pubs, hotels and restaurants from across Wales have once again have generously agreed to prepare delicious Christmas meals for over 700 members of staff as a goodwill gesture for those working.
As with previous years, the Welsh Ambulance Service Charity has funded these Christmas lunches, thanks to donations from the public.
David Hopkins, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Head of Charity, said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated to the Welsh Ambulance Service Charity in 2024.
“Thanks to your generosity, and the kind support of hospitality businesses across Wales, we’re able to provide a small token of appreciation to our staff working on Christmas Day.
“It’s just one of the ways the charity supports WAST staff, volunteers and patients, all-year-round.”
Colleagues from across more than 80 ambulance stations, clinical contact centres and other environments working a day shift will get to enjoy a lunch, some of which have been provided completely free of charge.
Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations, said: “We’ve been organising Christmas lunches for a few years now and they’re always gratefully received.
“As an ambulance service, we operate 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, which means that not everyone will be able to enjoy a Christmas dinner at home with their loved ones.
“This is a small gesture to thank our people on Christmas day, and I hope it demonstrates on behalf of the organisation and our patients how grateful we are to colleagues for the service they provide.”
The Trust will also once again be sending Tesco vouchers to all operational environments including contact centres to enable colleagues to purchase festive treats.