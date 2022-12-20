Waste and recycling days over the festive period will be a day later than normal in Monmouthshire .
The change starts on the week commencing December 26 while the following week all collections will remain on the normal days of the week.
The county’s household recycling centres at Llanfoist, Mitchel Troy and Five Lanes, will be open on Christmas Eve between 8am and 2pm, after which they will remain closed until December 27.
They will then close on New Year’s Day. Visits to the recycling centres can be booked on the Council’s website: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/
The ReUse Shops are closed from December 22, reopening at Llanfoist recycling centre on January 17, 2023, and at Fives Lanes recycling centre on January 18 (both 10am to 3pm).