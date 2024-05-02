This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 10°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 11°C.
It will remain cloudy with sunny spells.
There's still a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop to a cooler 8°C.
Expect more scattered showers compared to today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 10°C.
The skies will clear up, and it will be cloudy with sunny spells.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter compared to today.
Looking at the general trends for the rest of the week, we're seeing a consistent temperature of 9°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common theme.
Despite the rain, there will be periods of sunshine throughout the week.
So, keep your umbrella handy, but don't forget your sunglasses either.
