To commemorate Owain Glyndŵr, considered by many to be the last native Prince of Wales, children will be able to visit all Cadw locations across Wales for free.
On Saturday and Sunday families will be able to visit monuments and learn about the history of Wales and its people – including Owain Glyndŵr – who played such a pivotal role in shaping the history of Wales.
Owain Glyndŵr Day is celebrated annually on September 16 and marks the anniversary of the proclamation of the Welsh national hero becoming Prince of Wales in 1400. This date also symbolises the beginning of the ‘Glyndŵr rebellion’ – a 15-year uprising that sought to restore Welsh independence against the English rule of Henry IV. Although ultimately unsuccessful, it reclaimed a sense of identity and sovereignty for the people of Wales.
During his rebellion, Owain Glyndŵr besieged many of Cadw’s famous castles, including Caernarfon, Coety, Dinefwr and Kidwelly
The ‘children go free’ offer also comes as part of Cadw’s 40th anniversary celebrations – a significant milestone as it continues its mission to care for Wales’ historic places, inspiring current and future generations to engage with the nation’s rich history.
Local Cadw sites include Blaenavon Ironworks, Raglan Castle, Grosmont Castle, Tretower Court and Castle and Monmouth Castle
Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: “The cost of living is still having an impact on families so by offering free access to children across our magnificent monuments, we hope that people will be encouraged to visit Cadw locations and give children a real taste of Wales’ extensive history.
“Each Cadw location has a unique story to tell. Indeed, many of these shaped Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion. Although he was ultimately unsuccessful in his ambition, his legacy endures at many locations, including some Cadw sites. These historic places are a testament to his determination and patriotism.
“We hope this weekend to commemorate his life and legacy will give an insight into our deep roots as a nation – making our rich heritage accessible to all.”