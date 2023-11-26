Executive Principal Peter Cooper explained, ‘Hereford Sixth Form College has been at the centre of our local community for fifty years and it has been a privilege to be part of its journey over the past 25 years of my life. Its success stems from the dedicated staff who have worked there, the commitment and attitude of our students over the years, who have been unwilling to settle for second best, and all the support it has enjoyed from the community and former students like Vernon, who as a governor has worked with us to sustain our progress. He’s also brewed us an excellent ale too. Delicious!’