Fifty years of success at Hereford Sixth Form College are being celebrated in a variety of ways by former and current students, staff and governors. As a former student and governor himself, Managing Director of Wye Valley Brewery, Vernon Amor, was only too keen to honour the occasion by agreeing to brew a light, oaty, golden ale, titled Golden Sixth. The brew is available in a variety of pubs in Herefordshire, reflecting the wide geographical area which the College serves.
The College first opened in 1973 and has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ consistently by Ofsted for the last 20 years. The College has a series of lectures and events planned to celebrate these achievements.
Executive Principal Peter Cooper explained, ‘Hereford Sixth Form College has been at the centre of our local community for fifty years and it has been a privilege to be part of its journey over the past 25 years of my life. Its success stems from the dedicated staff who have worked there, the commitment and attitude of our students over the years, who have been unwilling to settle for second best, and all the support it has enjoyed from the community and former students like Vernon, who as a governor has worked with us to sustain our progress. He’s also brewed us an excellent ale too. Delicious!’
Vernon Amor commented, ‘ I am delighted to have been part of the College’s journey and I hope the beer reflects the quality that the College education provides’.
Another upcoming event to celebrate Hereford Sixth Form College’s 50th Anniversary is a social event for current and ex staff at the Left Bank on Friday 12th January. Ex staff are very welcome to attend, please contact the college for more details.