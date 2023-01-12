Transport for Wales is offering customers cheap rail tickets to encourage them to make the switch to sustainable travel this new year.
Customers can buy 12 journeys for the price of six on all Multiflex tickets, providing commuters and frequent users with a much cheaper way to travel.
For those looking to make more sustainable choices this year and help in the fight against climate change, taking up this offer, leaving the car at home and choosing public transport is a great way to start 2023.
Welcoming the news, deputy minister for climate change, with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “The announcement will make a real difference to individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet as we face up to the cost-of-living crisis.
“As well as helping to put more money back into people’s pockets, this move will also provide a boost to the rail industry and encourage more people to make the switch to more sustainable travel.”
James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “We understand that the cost of living crisis is impacting our customers and we’d like to play our part in helping where we can. We still want to encourage them to travel sustainably and choose to use public transport.
“We’re proud to be offering a range of cheaper rail travel deals in January and hope this will help in financially difficult times.”