IN an inspiring show of community spirit, local businesses Whisky Barrel Brothers and The Dugout Bar have successfully raised £10,500 for charity after a thrilling match day event.
Organised by brothers Liam and Gavin Trinder of Whisky Barrel Brothers and Eoin and Will Duggan of The Dugout Bar, the event aimed to raise funds for Mind Monmouthshire and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, South East Wales branch.
With the support of more than 65 local businesses donating raffle prizes, players from various Abergavenny businesses, and a fantastic turnout, the match surpassed its initial goal of £10,000.
The sum is a culmination of months of hard work and determination, with organisers dedicating days to promoting the cause and gathering support.
Despite having to juggle organising and managing their own businesses, the event was a massive success; seeing in a great crowd, which boosted raffle ticket sales for the charity.
The match was the second fundraiser for Mind Monmouthshire, an independent local charity that offer a wide range of services for people experiencing poor mental health across the whole county.
This year, the decision to also raise money for the MND Association was personal, as someone close in the organisers’ lives was diagnosed and effected by the disease.
After seeing the profound impact the disease had on their friend’s life, the group decided to raise awareness about the disease and contribute to research efforts aimed at finding a cure - specifically in their area.
For more information on the charities, head to https://www.mindmonmouthshire.org.uk/services and https://www.mndassociation.org/
Raffle ticket sales and match day donations accounted for about a third of the total amount raised, with the remaining contributions coming from pre-event fundraising.
The organisers expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported the cause, saying: “Thank you all who supported not only on the day but in the build up that’s what really helped to get word around for the big day.”
As for what’s next, the team hinted at another event in the near future, with more details to be revealed soon.