A CHARITY funday will take place this weekend in memory of a Crickhowell man who took his own life.
Father-of-two Robert Davies died on November 30, 2021, aged 33, following a battle with depression.
Robert’s mum Rachel has organised the funday, which follows a similar event held in Robert’s memory last year.
Robert, a beloved local window cleaner, had been on holiday to Blackpool only a week before he died.
“The day isn’t just to remember Robert, but to remember every young person that we’ve lost to their mental health problems,” said Rachel.
“It’s also to highlight the serious issue of the lack of support here in Wales.”
‘Robbie’s Funday’ will take place this Saturday, July 22 at 2pm at Crickhowell Football Club.
The day is in aid of PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and the football club.
There will be music, food, games, face painting, a raffle and lots more for visitors to enjoy.
Some of the prizes up for grabs in the raffle include a tour of the Principality Stadium with signed photo, two tickets for a day trip to Highgrove Gardens in Tetbury, and an 18-hole round of golf at Wernddu Golf Club.