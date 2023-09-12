A charity football match held at Llanfoist Recreation Ground raised more than £4,000 for Mind Monmouthshire on Sunday, September 10.
Gavin and Liam Trinder, owners of the local business, Whisky Barrel Brothers and Will and Eoin Duggan, owners of The Dugout Bar, hosted the match with the players also being other local business owners.
Gavin described feeling “over the moon” with the amount they raised. He said: “The raffle was a huge success with £2500 of the money raised being generated through that.”
Before the event, Gavin told The Chronicle about why they chose Mind Monmouthshire. “Mind Monmouthshire seems like the perfect charity.
“Running your own business can be so stressful at times and it’s so important to talk to people. That’s the ethos behind why we are hosted this football match.
“We feel mental health is an important topic and should be talked about more.”
All four men expressed feeling “extremely grateful" to all of the local businesses who donated to the raffle and got involved in the day.