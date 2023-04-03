Monmouthshire County Council will be collecting recycling and waste from residents on Good Friday, Friday April, 7 and Easter Monday, April 10.
In a change from previous years, recycling and waste will now be collected on all bank holidays except for Christmas and New Year. Previously, all collections would be a day later after a bank holiday. MCC has asked residents to put your waste out on your normal collection day.
For more information about recycling and waste in Monmouthshire visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/