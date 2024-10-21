Changes to the recycling and waste collection schedule across Monmouthshire have come into force this week in order to enable the county council to provide all residents with reusable recycling bags and improve round efficiency.
“Monmouthshire County Council is committed to delivering high quality services to all our residents and these further changes are necessary to achieve this. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused,” said a council spokesman.
“Our recycling wardens will be monitoring the new rounds during the weeks after delivery and will be able to help residents with any issues they may have.”
Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: “The rollout of reusable recycling bags is an important step on our journey to reduce the use of single use plastic products, and deliver services in as environmentally friendly was as possible.
“Council teams are working hard to ensure that all our residents receive their new reusable bags before Christmas.
“Please follow the guidance provided in the letter which has been delivered to familiarise yourself with your new collection days.”
New collection dates will also be available to view online, either by downloading the My Monmouthshire app or visiting maps.monmouthshire.gov.uk
“We continually review our service to ensure we are as efficient as possible,” said a spokesman for MCC