Chance to win tickets to see new Elvis film

Win tickets to see the new Elvis film ( Pic from Tindle )

Keith Davies (Managing Director) of Abergavenny Electrics Ltd is running a competition to win 4 tickets and popcorn to see the newly released film ELVIS.

The film is being shown at our local cinema Baker St Cinema and the winner was drawn from on line entries on Sunday night.

The winners of the 4 tickets and popcorn go to Mrs J.Evans who will be attending the Wednesday night showing.

The question to win the tickets was on what date in December does Abergavenny’s Elvis (Keith Davies) appear in concert at the Borough Theatre with his ever-popular Elvis Christmas Show, the correct answer was Sat 3rd Dec 7.30pm

The competition was so well received on line that Abergavenny Electrics Ltd along with Abergavenny’s Elvis have decided to do another competition to win a further 4 tickets and popcorn to the film on Wednesday July 6.

The question through the chronicle and on line at Abergavenny Electrics, Abergavenny Elvis, and Keith Davies Facebook pages is:

Who started the electrical business Abergavenny Electrics which has now been trading for 46 years?

The winner will be notified on Sunday evening at 7pm.