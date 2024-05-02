In the run up to Abergavenny Art Festival So Artrageous is inviting the local community to take part in the Big Doodle. Launching on May 18, you can ‘Drop In and Doodle’ on one of the panels at So Artrageous, Lulworth House in Monk Street. The studio will be open Tuesday to Saturday 11a.m. till 4p.m.
With Abergavenny recently declared the best place to live in Wales the team behind the scheme has come up with the loose theme of : “What you love about living in Abergavenny” but add that as June is also Pride month lots of rainbows will be expected.
There will also be an opportunity for local groups/clubs to get involved and create a group panel of their own. So, if you run a local group and would like to join in, please get in touch.
It is hoped that the The Big Doodle will be completed during the fringe events of the Abergavenny Art festival and be on show on June 15 and will also be on display at Abergavenny Pride on Saturday, June 29 at St Mary’s Priory.
In the meantime they are looking for some volunteer doodlers who might be available to assist and encourage participants along the way. Also, if anyone can offer any sponsorship or materials i.e. chunky marker pens etc we would be very grateful. We will also have a donations box in support of Abergavenny Arts Festival and Abergavenny Pride, two great free festivals that help to make Abergavenny a great place to live.
If you want to know more or would like to get involved in any way please call Pam on 07823517547 or email: [email protected]