The Abergavenny Community Cinema Campaign has received another boost, following the approval of an application which will allow the committee to start selling shares for the cinema.
In an email to the wider group who are willing to volunteer and help get the purchase of Baker Street Cinema over the line, the group confirmed that its application to become a Community Benefit Society has now been approved.
The committee even offered a rough timeframe for when members of the community would be able to start buying shares in the cinema.
“We’re just finalising the business plan and share offer and then we will be ready to start selling shares for the cinema,” the latest update reads.
“The share offer will be open for six weeks, beginning in the middle of September, and during that time, we have many awareness days, roadshows and other activities planned.”
There will be a volunteers meeting at the Wellbeing Information Centre in Abergavenny on Monday August 18 at 6pm, with anyone who feels they could help the campaign with fundraising, events, marketing, social media and building design among other areas welcome to attend.
