Smiths have also recently seen improved interest in their furniture and ceramics sections, which have not always been the best performers in recent years. A quick browse at decorating trends for 2025 reveal that the clinical white minimalist look is finally going out of fashion and a far more earthy, cosy vibe is definitely coming in. Designers talk about interiors now providing ‘comfort’, ‘sanctuary’ and ‘home wellness’ and that you should surround yourself with items that you fall in love with or have a special meaning to you.