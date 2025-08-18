Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are still riding on a high after their last sale and are very keen to get another great selection of antiques and collectables together for their forthcoming September sale. This sale features a special section for Silver, Gold & Jewellery in readiness for a busy autumn season heading up towards the Christmas rush.
The jewellery sold particularly well in the last sale with most items far exceeding their estimates and providing a huge boost to the sale day’s overall total. Many private buyers favour modern jewellery, however the antiques trade seems very much focused on antique jewellery at the moment - and just cannot seem to get enough of it!
Smiths are inviting entries of good quality antique and modern jewellery to satisfy all their customers’ demands. In addition antique and vintage costume jewellery can also be surprisingly valuable and is always in strong demand. Two customers in the last sale were amazed and delighted to find that pieces they thought were almost worthless items of costume jewellery were actually the ‘real thing’ and worth hundreds of pounds.
Silver is also selling strongly and always has a boom at this time of year as it can make a popular Christmas gift. Items such as photograph frames, small decorative boxes, scent bottles and many other small collectables are in high demand in the run up to Christmas.
Smiths have also recently seen improved interest in their furniture and ceramics sections, which have not always been the best performers in recent years. A quick browse at decorating trends for 2025 reveal that the clinical white minimalist look is finally going out of fashion and a far more earthy, cosy vibe is definitely coming in. Designers talk about interiors now providing ‘comfort’, ‘sanctuary’ and ‘home wellness’ and that you should surround yourself with items that you fall in love with or have a special meaning to you.
The cold minimalist look may be ‘out’ but they do suggest that some rooms might exude calming simplicity whilst others are more fun, maximalist and full of character. With an emphasis on sustainability - which is absolutely what antiques can offer in buckets – this all sounds like very good news for the auction business in general.
So may be this new ‘Romance with the Past’ promoted in all the magazines means that this could be a great time to get to know your local auctioneers and antique shops. Smiths are always delighted to meet new customers and talk them through the exciting world of buying and selling at auction – far more exciting than buying or selling through certain online retailers - who have a huge mark up and can involve extensive transport costs.
Furnishing items consigned so far for this sale include a very ‘on trend’ WMF copper Arts & Crafts charger estimated at £80/£120 and a lovely French Art Deco gilt plaster dove form wall planter. An early Rene Lalique ‘Voubilis’ glass bowl is estimated at £150/£200 whilst a good selection of antique mirrors should satisfy anybody who is keen to make the most of the new eclectic decorating trends.
Smiths have also had a huge range of paintings consigned for the sale perfect for making a playful collage of interesting pictures on the wall – which is back in fashion and can be a fun project to put together. Auctions are the perfect place to pick up a variety of affordable quirky art works in all shapes and sizes.
So far Smiths have been inundated with entries of furniture, with two large local country house clearances booked in to arrive at the saleroom later this month. However they still have plenty of space on the shelves for smaller items, silver, jewellery, ceramics, glass and collectables. To make the most of this buoyant market please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
