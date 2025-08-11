With hardly any other competition Smiths had a fantastic couple of days with particular success in the jewellery section which sold like wildfire on the Thursday. Again not what you might expect in the middle of the summer! However all areas of the sale were well covered and the viewing days were again surprisingly busy with local private buyers as well as the trade all eager to see what was on offer. Online bidders were not in short supply either with over one thousand four hundred bidders registered for the sale and ranging in distance from China, to Greece, America, Australia and even Uzbekistan. One German buyer purchased a number of lots from the jewellery section whilst Maltese buyers were busy fighting over two pairs of watercolours by Vincenzo Esposito which made £400 and £230.