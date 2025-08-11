Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent held their summer auction on August 7-8 when you might think it would be a bad time of year to conduct an antiques sale. In the past this would have been true, but nowadays it seems the market is buoyant all year round. However many salerooms are still sticking to their traditional auction timetables, which means that there are very few sales taking place at this time of year.
With hardly any other competition Smiths had a fantastic couple of days with particular success in the jewellery section which sold like wildfire on the Thursday. Again not what you might expect in the middle of the summer! However all areas of the sale were well covered and the viewing days were again surprisingly busy with local private buyers as well as the trade all eager to see what was on offer. Online bidders were not in short supply either with over one thousand four hundred bidders registered for the sale and ranging in distance from China, to Greece, America, Australia and even Uzbekistan. One German buyer purchased a number of lots from the jewellery section whilst Maltese buyers were busy fighting over two pairs of watercolours by Vincenzo Esposito which made £400 and £230.
Top price of the day was £2,800 paid for a stunning Victorian amethyst necklace which had been estimated at £800/£1,200. Meanwhile a Victorian diamond and ruby set snake form ring and an 18ct gold fob chain both sold for nearly double their estimates, when the hammer came down at £1,400.
An antique ruby and diamond set bracelet made £1,150 whilst a very attractive Edwardian amethyst and seed pearl negligee pendant made £680. A wide selection of other antique jewellery sold many times over their estimates including two tiny Victorian enamel heart form pendants in red and green which made £380 and £360 against expectations of £80/£120 each.
An early 19th century small silver and diamond set crescent moon form brooch made £620 against a £300/£400 estimate and a gold charm in the form of an envelope with ruby clasp sold for £240 against a £50/£70 estimate.
In the watch section an Omega Speedmaster gentleman’s watch sold to a bidder in the room for £1,600 whilst a Bulova Accutron Space View watch with very unusual visible electrical movement made £370.
Top price on the second day of the sale was achieved by an antique book The Ancient and Present State of Gloucestershire published in 1768 which made £1,500 whilst another highlight was a large floor standing collectors’ cabinet fitted with thirty glazed top numbered drawers which made £1,150 against expectations of around £600/£800.
The ceramics and glass section got the sale off to a good start with a selection of Moorcroft pottery making just under £2,000. A beautiful French glass vase in the style of Lalique moulded with mermaids made £320 whilst a Whitefriars Geoffrey Baxter vase made £270.
A Royal Worcester porcelain scent bottle made for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee made £330 against a £200/£300 estimate and a rare Edwardian Nautilus tea service surprised everyone when it sold for £450 against a £60/£80 estimate.
Overall the sale was a huge success with many delighted vendors making far more than they had expected. Smiths are now looking forward to their September sale with eager anticipation! The sale includes a wide selection of antiques and collectables as well as having a specialist section for Silver, Gold & Jewellery. Entries are invited by appointment – please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.