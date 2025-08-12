AFTER more than five years away from our office in Nevill Street, the Chronicle team is excited to be moving back ‘home’ next week.
It seems like a very long time since we’ve been able to invite people into our office for a cup of coffee and a chat and we’re very grateful to all those who have allowed us to set up temporary camp to keep in touch with readers.
There’s been a lot of work done since we abandoned ship, finally defeated by the damp and mould which had had taken hold during lockdown and we are looking forward to inviting our readers in when we have our official opening in a few weeks.
In the meantime feel free to pop in and have a look around.
One thing we’re all keen to find out, is whether or not our friendly collection of Chronicle ghosts have hung around during the fallow period.
I’ve chatted to some of the builders who have worked there and while a few mentioned hearing the odd strange noise and catching the occasional odd sight out of the corner of their eyes, they happily dismiss the possibility that the cause could be otherworldly.
While the jury is still out on the Chronicle ghosts, those at play in our house have been busy lately.
After weeks of hard work in the garden I finally decided on Sunday, it was time to take a day of rest and spend the afternoon sitting in my newly created shady reading area.
“Have you seen my Kindle?” I asked the housemate after a futile search in preparation for the garden.
“Last time I looked it was on the side where you left it last time you used it…obviously,” replied the housemate, rolling her eyes at my penchant for not putting things in their right place.
“I’ve been reading proper books lately so I’m not sure when I last used it,” I said pulling drawers apart in my search.
“Did you take it out of the case when we were away the other weekend?” she asked.
Convinced she was right I pulled the overnight bag from the cupboard.
“Great,” I announced. “There’s no sign of my book, but I have found the headphones I’d lost before we went on holiday with the kids,” added holding up the once missing item.
“Where were they?” Asked the housemate.
“In the front pocket of the bag we both searched for them,” I replied. “Thanks for putting them back the week after I finally got around to replacing them,” I added to thin air.
“I’ll check the other bag for your book,” said the housemate delving into one of the pockets and emerging with my Kindle in her hand.
“I swear I searched that case and all the pockets,” I said taking it from her. “Thanks for putting it back,” I said as we tentatively left the room.
“So you actually think a ghost has been playing hide and seek with your electrical items,” said my sister as I recounted the tale.
“Isn’t it more likely that - as always - you didn’t really look properly,” she asked looking and me and the housemate.
“I’m prepared to accept that is a possibility…even though I know we did look properly but I’m also going to hedge my bets and express my gratitude to the ghosts. It can’t hurt to keep them onside.”
