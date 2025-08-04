Smiths Antiques and Collectables sale on August 7-8 promises to be an exciting event with a considerable amount of interest shown as soon as the catalogue went online. The viewing was earlier this week and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am.
The sale includes an extensive selection of beautiful antique jewellery and many of these pieces feature strongly on people’s wish lists. Smiths Auctions have built up a considerable reputation for selling jewellery and receive most of their consignments due to word of mouth recommendations. Interestingly a number of reputable jewellery shops send clients to Smiths to sell their jewellery - rather than simply paying them the scrap price and sending it all to the melting pot!
An Omega Speedmaster Professional chronometer gentleman’s wristwatch is top of the wish list – which comes as no surprise since it is in excellent condition complete with box and paperwork. Gentlemen’s wrist watches are the most searched for items on the online bidding platforms and the run up to Christmas is a great time to sell any good quality modern, antique or vintage watches which might be languishing in the back of the drawer. Even if they are not working, they can still prove to be desirable, as there are plenty of online buyers who can repair watches and then sell them on.
The books and ephemera section contains a wide selection of local history books relating to Gloucestershire, as well as a number of Gloucester postcards including ‘The Inauguration of Gloucester’s Electric Tramway 1904’ and a ‘Stancombe Park Dairy’ Postcard featuring a delivery van and drivers.
Other interesting local items include a large collection of mining lamps from The Forest of Dean and even an unusual galvanised Milk Ration bowl stamped by Foster Brothers Gloucester. Estimated at £20/£40 the original owners might be surprised to find it listed as an antique in an auction catalogue!
Other quirky items which seem popular include a 19th century crackle glass witches’ ball. These were traditionally used to ward off evil spirits and would be hung in an East facing window to protect households from harm.
In the toy section an antique marotte doll is really just a head on a stick with a musical movement which plays a tune when she is twirled around. Estimated at £80/£120, she is part of a small collection of antique dolls in the sale which come originally from a doll museum. Other popular pieces in the toy section include a Corgi Chipperfield’s Circus Set complete with a menagerie of animals and the original box whilst the Sindy dolls with numerous accessories, ponies etc are also attracting significant interest.
The sale also includes a wide selection of furniture, paintings and collectables as well as silver, football memorabilia, coins, books, textiles, ceramics and glass. The fully illustrated catalogue is available online at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk.
Smiths are always keen to welcome new customers, and the friendly staff are very happy to answer any questions or explain the ‘ins and outs’ of buying at auction.
Good quality entries for the September sale are invited by appointment from August 14 – please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
