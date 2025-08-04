An Omega Speedmaster Professional chronometer gentleman’s wristwatch is top of the wish list – which comes as no surprise since it is in excellent condition complete with box and paperwork. Gentlemen’s wrist watches are the most searched for items on the online bidding platforms and the run up to Christmas is a great time to sell any good quality modern, antique or vintage watches which might be languishing in the back of the drawer. Even if they are not working, they can still prove to be desirable, as there are plenty of online buyers who can repair watches and then sell them on.