The Trust is reminding the public about the alternatives to 999 in order to protect its precious resources for those who need them most.
Recommendations include:
· Collecting any repeat prescriptions before the three-day weekend.
· Ensure you have a fully stocked first aid kit to treat minor ailments at home.
· Visit your local pharmacy, where qualified healthcare professionals can offer free clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of common ailments.
· Visit a Minor Injury Unit for injuries which are not serious.
NHS 111 Wales has also introduced a new virtual assistant to help website users get the right health advice, fast.
The AI-powered assistant, which is available in multiple languages, scans the website for information and advice based on prompts from the patient.
The technology has been designed to offer a quicker and more seamless experience for users and is part of a broader programme of work to improve the NHS 111 Wales website.
Members of the public are also being encouraged to keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable family, friends or neighbours and to check their medicine cabinets are stocked with useful and in-date medication.
Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Operations (Emergency Medical Service), said: “As always, bank holidays are a busy time for us.“That’s why we’re asking for your help to make sure ambulances are available for those in the most serious need.
“Calling 999 for a non-emergency could delay help for someone facing a life-threatening situation, and just because you arrive by ambulance doesn’t mean you’ll be seen any quicker in hospital.
“Please think carefully and use the most appropriate service for your needs.”
The Trust is also urging motorists to take extra care over the weekend.
- Always wear your seatbelt.
- Leave plenty of space between vehicles.
- Pay attention to speed limits and traffic flow.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Minimise in-car distractions – ask passengers to keep noise down.
- In case of a breakdown, carry high-visibility clothing and move to a safe place before calling for help.
Dermot O’Leary, Duty Operations Manager for Conwy and Denbighshire and the Trust’s road safety champion, said: “Bank holidays mean more traffic, more distractions, and greater risk on the roads.
“If you’re driving, alcohol and drugs have no place behind the wheel.
“Even small amounts can slow your reaction time and cloud your judgement so if you’re planning to enjoy a drink with friends or family, arrange a safe way home.
“Don’t risk your life or someone else’s and let’s keep our emergency services free for the people who really need them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.