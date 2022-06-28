Census 2021: First results show Monmouthshire’s population has grown over past decade

The first results of the 2021 census are in – and they show Monmouthshire has seen its population rise over the last decade.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in Monmouthshire.

On census day, 93,000 people were living in the area – up 2% from 91,323 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 110 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 108 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Monmouthshire’s population is now 49% male and 51% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in Monmouthshire were 49.2% male and 50.8% female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 10.3% under-10s and 20.9% over-65s, but this had changed to 9.2% and 25.8% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 1.4% increase in Wales, where the population rose to 3,107,600 from 3,063,456 in 2011.

There were 24.7 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of Monmouthshire:

1981: 73,991

1991: 79,940

2001: 84,884

2011: 91,323

2021: 93,000

Historic populations of Wales: