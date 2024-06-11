MonLife volunteers were the guests of honour at a recent celebration event at Old Station Tintern as part of the UK-wide Volunteers Week.
The event was held to thank volunteers, during the UK-wide celebration that shines a light on the incredible impact that volunteers make in our communities, and provide an opportunity for volunteers from different service areas to meet and share their valued experiences.
People of all ages volunteer throughout MonLife for various reasons, including gaining experience, building confidence, enjoying themselves, or helping others and their community. Many volunteers have gone on to full-time employment within Monmouthshire County Council services.
The Volunteer Celebration event was supported by local suppliers and supermarkets including: Cinder Hill Farms, Isabel’s Bakehouse, Wigmore’s Bakery, Waitrose, M&S and Tesco.
There are currently around 344 volunteers actively engaged with MonLife over the year, volunteering across 36 opportunities across all service areas. This equates to a total of more than 13,104.35 volunteer hours with a monetary value of more than £177,000.
Volunteering, allows you to access a full training program, a complete induction, an assigned ‘buddy,’ and our online Volunteer Kenetic site; as well as regular access to 1-2-1 or group support and an opportunity to meet new people from your area and across the county.