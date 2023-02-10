An Abergavenny man is setting out on a 35 mile trek on the week of his 85th birthday to raise money for Tŷ Hafan children's hospice.
On March 6th at 3am Ian Waddell will be walking the towpath from Brecon to Pontypool.
Due to suffering from severe Osteoarthritis, Ian predicts the walk will take him 15 hours to complete.
Ian is asking anyone to contact him through his Facebook post on the Abergavenny Voice page if you would like to join him on the 35 mile trek or you can donate through his JustGiving page.