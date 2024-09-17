This week, Monmouthshire County Council’s Community Learning team proudly participated in Adult Learners Week.
The annual campaign, organised in partnership with the Welsh Government, encourages lifelong learning and highlights the diverse opportunities available through Community Learning.
The team has offered taster sessions throughout the last two weeks to allow learners to upskill, improve confidence and wellbeing, discover new hobbies or simply continue their current learning journey.
Tutors have offered a wide range of tutorials from Art, ESOL (English for speakers of other languages), German, Ukulele, Sewing, Crochet, Lino printing, Skills club, Gardening and Creative Writing.
Adult Learners Week has also provided an opportunity to showcase the success that Monmouthshire’s Adult Community Learning has achieved this year. Over the last academic year, the team enrolled more than 750 learners in more than 90 courses, workshops and free taster sessions.
MCC were thrilled to see several of their learners and tutors recognised for their dedication and contributions.
This year, the team partnered with MonLife Active to offer individuals with a Passport to Leisure membership up to 50% off some community learning leisure courses.
There’s still time to sign up to a course for this term, find out more about the courses on offer and the Community Learning team by visiting: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/communitylearning/