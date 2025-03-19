Catherine Fookes, Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire, has welcomed the news that Monmouthshire resident Rebecca Burke has been released from detainment in the United States and is now on her way home to the UK.
Catherine and her team have supported Rebecca’s family throughout, working behind the scenes to help secure her release and safe return.
“I’m incredibly relieved to share that Rebecca has now been released and is on her way back home to her family in Monmouthshire,” said Catherine. “This will come as a huge relief to everyone who has followed her situation and offered support.”
Since first being made aware of Rebecca’s detainment, Catherine has been in regular contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), relevant ministers and authorities, pressing for urgent action. Catherine and her team also maintained close contact with Rebecca’s father, Paul Burke, throughout the ordeal, providing updates and support wherever possible.
“My team and I have been working closely with the Foreign Office and other officials from day one to ensure Rebecca’s welfare was prioritised and her return home made possible,” Catherine added. “We also stayed in close contact with her father Paul, offering support throughout what's been an unimaginably distressing time for the whole family.”
Ms Fookes also paid tribute to the compassion shown by the Monmouthshire community: “It’s been heartening to see so many residents reach out with kind messages for Rebecca and her family. It’s moments like this that remind us why our communities across Monmouthshire are so fantastic.”
Catherine has committed to continue supporting the family throughout Rebecca’s return and has thanked all those working behind the scenes to help bring her home.