It will be something of a homecoming for Jason who is a son of the diocese, having grown up in Merthyr Tydfil where he worshipped and was a chorister at St David's Church. He was ordained by Bishop Rowan Williams in 1997 and served at Newport Cathedral, Abergavenny and Blaenavon before moving to Wrexham. Other than during his time at university and training for ministry, he has always lived in Wales and he has liturgical and basic conversational Welsh.