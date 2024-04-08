A FORMER Abergavenny clergyman is set to be the next Dean of Llandaff.
Canon Dr Jason Bray has been appointed to the senior role by the Bishop of Llandaff, Mary Stallard. For the past nine years, he has served as Vicar of St Giles Parish Church, Wrexham, which is part of the Major Churches Network and Wales' largest mediaeval parish church. He is also a Canon at St Asaph Cathedral.
It will be something of a homecoming for Jason who is a son of the diocese, having grown up in Merthyr Tydfil where he worshipped and was a chorister at St David's Church. He was ordained by Bishop Rowan Williams in 1997 and served at Newport Cathedral, Abergavenny and Blaenavon before moving to Wrexham. Other than during his time at university and training for ministry, he has always lived in Wales and he has liturgical and basic conversational Welsh.
With a doctorate in Theology and a passionate interest in Biblical scholarship, systematics and Mediaeval and Reformation history, Jason is a published author and skilled teacher of the faith, as well as being a wise and pastoral priest and an experienced church leader. The publication of his book, Deliverance: Everyday Investigations into the Supernatural, about his life and experiences as an Anglican deliverance minister has meant that he is well-known in circles outside the Church in Wales.
In her announcement, Bishop Mary said Jason had strengthened and grown the ministry at St Giles’, developing its civic, media and national links, as well as its life of prayer and service, whilst working to increase visitor numbers significantly. He was a strategic thinker and future-orientated with a pastoral and eucharistic heart.
As a Benedictine oblate, Jason values the importance of community and hospitality in prayer and church life across the Anglican spectrum.
He describes his background and development as a priest as being in a liberal Catholic tradition and says that he is comfortable with a diverse range of Christian prayer and worship.
Jason is passionate about social justice and is a strong advocate of mission and outreach to local communities. He has a proven track record in nurturing and pioneering church growth, in growing teams of volunteers, developing work with children, families and young people, as well as creating and running discipleship and spirituality programmes.
In addition, Jason has trained and supported a wide range of clergy seeking to grow into Christ-centred leadership. He has been a spiritual director and taught biblical studies for many years at St Michael’s College. He is currently a facilitator for St Padarn’s Theology for Life programme. He is a classical and choral music fan and looks forward to the opportunity of working with the excellent music department at Llandaff Cathedral.
Welcoming his appointment as the new Dean of Llandaff, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron said, “St Asaph will be very sorry to lose Dr Jason Bray who has done phenomenal work with St Giles Church in Wrexham, but our loss will be Llandaff’s gain as they say. Jason will be an excellent dean for an important Cathedral in the life of Wales.”
Jason is married to Laura, and they have two grown-up sons, Thomas and Benedict, and they come with three cats – one of whom considers himself ideally suited as a candidate for the post of Cathedral Cat. They plan to move into the Deanery in July
Please hold Jason, Laura, and their family in your prayers as they prepare for this new chapter. Please also remember the congregation at St Giles’ Wrexham and Llandaff Cathedral at this time of change.