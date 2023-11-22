GWENT Police have advised drivers to find an alternative route after an accident closed the B4233 at Croes-Hywel just outside Abergavenny tonight.
Police announced via social media that the road was closed at just after 6pm and have since confirmed they are dealing with an incident and that the road will remain closed for a period of time.
The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed it is dealing with the incident and says that patients from the crash are currently being transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
They were unable to give further detail on the number of patients or nature of the injuries.
Eye witnesses have reported seeing a large number of emergency service vehicles at the scene of the incident.